A Rome man remained in jail Friday afternoon on an $11,200 bond after police say he stabbed two individuals and tried to stab a third.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Forest Cody Shipp, 27, stabbed two people late Thursday night with a stitch puller and tried to stab another person, all at a residence on Calhoun Avenue.
Shipp, already a convicted felon, is charged with three counts of felony possession of a knife during commission of a felony, and three counts of felony aggravated assault.
Police: Dallas man had stolen car, drugs and gun
A Dallas man remained in jail without bond Friday afternoon after police say he was in possession of a stolen vehicle, drugs and a firearm.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyson Montez Brown, 18, was arrested just before 4 a.m. Friday at a Wax Road address after police found him with the keys to a stolen vehicle in his pocket. Also found in his possession were 6 ounces of marijuana, gummies, baggies and an electronic scale, as well as a loaded firearm with a round in the chamber.
Brown is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, four counts of possession of a firearm during commission to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Rome man charged with attempted child molestation in Cherokee County
A 20-year-old Rome man remained in jail without bond in Cherokee County Friday, accused of traveling there for sex with a minor.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office:
Derick Garcia-Melendez traveled to an undisclosed location in the county Thursday to meet with someone he thought was under the age of 15.
The individual Melendez was communicating with was actually an Cherokee County Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigator.
Melendez is charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation.
Rome man facing felony marijuana charge
A Rome man remained in jail on a $7,800 bond Friday afternoon on a felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demarcus Cantrell Mitchell, 30, was arrested late Thursday on E. 16th Street when he was found in possession of marijuana. He is charged with felony intent to distribute marijuana.