A Rome man accused of pulling a knife on a woman holding a newborn remained in jail without bond Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stevie Shane Shadwick, 44, pulled a knife on a woman who was holding her 7-week-old child outside the Food Lion in Armuchee. He was also yelling profanity in the parking lot while it was full of people.
Police also found an almost empty open alcohol container in Shadwick's motorcycle bag.
He is charged with felony aggravated assault, along with misdemeanor DUI, disorderly conduct, driving while license suspended, knowingly driving on suspended license, an open container violation and a probation violation.