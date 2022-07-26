A Rome man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday after he reportedly kidnapped his longtime wife at gunpoint.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
In a July 18 incident, Reginald Levoyd Whatley, 56, forcibly entered the property with a firearm and did not let his wife leave the residence -- holding her at gunpoint. He is accused of sexually assaulting her and forcing her to accompany him to a store to buy alcohol and other items.
Whatley is charged with felony aggravated assault, first degree home invasion, kidnapping, and false imprisonment, and he was held without bond Monday.
Rome man charged with aggravated assault
A Rome man is facing an aggravated assault charge after he at shot someone from a vehicle Monday night, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Dale Pilcher Jr., 20, fired a gun from his mother's vehicle. The bullet stuck a car and injured the person's arm.
Pilcher is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, and he was held without bond Tuesday.
Lindale man facing drug charge
A Lindale man is facing a drug charge after he reportedly had heroin in his possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Officers were responding to an unresponsive person call when they found, Jeremiah Dewayne Ashley, 29, in possession of heroin.
Ashley is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I substance and was held on a $5,700 bond Monday.