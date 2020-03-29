A Rome man was in jail Sunday on assault and battery charges after attacking a woman and shattering a TV, according to reports.
Floyd County Jail reports stated:
Zachary John Owens, 24, held a woman down by her neck, making it difficult for her to breathe. The Saturday night attack left hand marks on her neck and bite marks on her shoulders and upper back. He also broke a television by hitting the screen.
Owens is charged with felony aggravated assault, simple battery under the Family Violence Act and criminal trespass on public hunting and fishing areas. He was being held without bond Sunday night.
2 Atlanta men charged with shoplifting at Walmart
Two Atlanta men were in jail Sunday on felony shoplifting charges after attempting to steal merchandise from Walmart Supercenter on Redmond Circle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Salvodon Jr., 34, and Rory Thompson, 44, tried to steal merchandise worth over $300 from Walmart. When confronted, Thompson said “I will see you again” in a threatening manner.
Both men are charged with felony theft by shoplifting and Thompson is also charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats.
Both men remained in jail Sunday night without bond.
Olivia Morley, staff writer