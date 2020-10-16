A Rome man is charged with felony statutory rape, child molestation and fornication and was held with a $11,200 bond Friday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Lee Owens, 20, had sexual relations with a 14-year-old female. Rome police stated in their report that the two were not married.
Woman charged with burglary, meth
A woman remained in jail Friday morning with a $16,500 bond she was arrested outside a residence on Avenue A on felony first degree burglary, meth possession and firearm possession charges.
According to jail reports:
Regina Dawn Gann, 54, who was listed in the jail report as homeless, reportedly had meth on her when she broke into the home. She also had a firearm when she entered the home, along with a scale and a glass smoking pipe. She is charged with misdemeanor drug-related object possession.
Armuchee man charged with meth
An Armuchee man remained in jail with a $10,100 bond Friday morning after Floyd County police arrested him outside a residence in Armuchee on drug-related charges.
According to jail reports:
Eric Lee Waddell, 33, had meth and smoking devices when county police arrested him. He is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor drug related-object possession.
Olivia Morley, staff writer