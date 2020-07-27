A Rome man remained in jail without bond Monday afternoon following a felony drug arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dexter Lee Johnson, 46, was arrested early Sunday evening at an East Main Street address when he was found in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, with the majority of it in individual baggies for resale. He then provided officers with a false name. He also signed is fingerprint cards during jail booking with a false name.
Johnson is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, as well as misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, false statements and writings, and giving false name to law enforcement officer.