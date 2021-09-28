A Rome man was released from jail on a $9,200 bond Tuesday after his arrest on accusations that he fled from police on Sept. 23 and left six pounds of marijuana in his 2021 Ford Expedition.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jaderricus Malik Caldwell, 20, got out of his SUV between Dellwood Drive and Lavender Drive in West Rome and fled to a Nissan Altima and sped off. He'd been clocked doing 44 mph in a 30 mph school zone when pulled over.
Caldwell was the only person in the abandoned SUV where the drugs were found. He is charged with felony marijuana possession with the intent to sell as well as misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and speeding in a school zone.
Arson warrant issued in Aubie Lane fire
The resident of a home on Aubie Lane told police that a man she has a child with broke a window at the home and started two fires just outside the home, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
The woman said she heard a noise and then saw the man outside the bedroom window. He was pouring gasoline onto the window and himself. "He then removed (a) sweater and ignited the gas on fire." One of the fires contained a pile of children's toys. During the incident there were several small children in the home.