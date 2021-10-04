A Rome man reportedly fired a weapon repeatedly inside his father's residence on Burnett Ferry Road Monday morning, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
At 12:19 a.m., Richard Harlan Brewer, 67, discharged a firearm multiple times inside his father's residence while it was occupied by two other residents. Brewer fired the weapon less than 50 yards from a public roadway and close to neighbors, causing more than $500 worth of property damage.
Brewer is charged with felony criminal damage in the second degree, reckless conduct and discharge of a firearm near a highway. Brewer was being held on a $5,700 bond as of Monday morning.
Rome man threatened to cut woman's throat
Police arrested a 43-year-old Rome man on warrants Sunday after he reportedly beat and threatened a woman, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
On Sept. 25, Gregory Alan Helms Jr. struck a woman in the face, leaving a bruise under her right eye and a cut on her mouth. Helms told the woman he would cut her throat. Helms was being held without bond on Monday morning.
Carrollton woman faces drug charges
Police arrested a Carrollton woman Saturday when it was discovered she was in possession of drugs, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
April Dawn Dickerson, 36, was stopped on Cave Spring Road at Alabama Street and was in possession of a pill stated to be Percocet. Officers determined the pill to be a Schedule II controlled substance not in the original container.
Dickerson is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Dickerson was being held on a $5,700 bond Monday morning.
Homeowner checks security camera, sees man in his home
An East 4th Avenue resident reported Sunday that a male broke into his home and stayed for several hours, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The complainant stated a Black male with long dreadlocks entered his home at 2:30 a.m. and stayed until 6:10 a.m. The homeowner said the male masturbated inside the home but did not damage or steal anything inside the home. A witness said they saw the male walking down the street toward Glen Milner Boulevard at 3:17 p.m. Images of the male were shared to police.