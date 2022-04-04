A Rome man was arrested at a Carpenter Road residence Sunday after he violated a conditional bond to stay away from a woman and then assaulted her, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Troy Anderson Jr., 47, choked a woman and held a boxcutter to her neck while threatening to cut her open. Anderson also punched another person who was present during the altercation.
Anderson is charged with felony aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, misdemeanor stalking, simple battery and a felony probation violation.
He was held without bond Monday.
Rome man accused of sideswiping patrol car
A Rome man is charged with felony interference with government property after he reportedly sideswiped a Rome police patrol car on March 15.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Anthony Mathis, 54, refused to pull over for law enforcement when they signaled for him to stop. Mathis was seen driving on the wrong side of the road on Broad Street.
Mathis is additionally charged with misdemeanor DUI, obstruction, fleeing from officers, failure to maintain lane, hit and run, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, duty upon striking fixture, failure to obey traffic control devices, defective tires and driving while license is revoked.
He was held on a $10,000 bond Monday.
Carrolton man reportedly hit 100 mph fleeing police
A Carrolton man is charged with multiple traffic offenses, as well as misdemeanor marijuana possession, after he reportedly failed to pull over for law enforcement on Broad Street Saturday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Keric Omar King, 20, was driving 100 mph in a 40 mph zone and failed to stop at a traffic light. When he did stop, he attempted to run from police and resisted arrest when they caught up to him. He also gave a false name and date of birth to the officers. When searching his vehicle, Floyd County police officers found less than an ounce of marijuana.
King is charged with felony fleeing from officers, misdemeanor driving without license, open container violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement, failure to obey traffic control device, speeding, marijuana possession and giving false name and date to law enforcement.
King was released on bond over the weekend.
Drug arrests over the weekend
Five people were arrested around Rome and Floyd County on various drug charges over the weekend.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
* At the intersection of Maple Road and Hawthorne Street in Lindale Saturday, three people were arrested on meth possession charges after Floyd County police pulled them over.
Alicia West, 42; Carey Lamar Chisolm, 65, of Silver Creek; and James William Whitaker Jr., 69, also had Pregabalin pills and needles in the vehicle. During the incident, Chisolm threw a baggie of the pills and meth to the ground. When West was brought into the jail, officers found more pills concealed in her clothing.
The three are also charged with felony possession of Schedule V controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. Chisolm is also charged with misdemeanor abandonment of drugs and felony probation violation. Whitaker is charged with a misdemeanor DUI and West is charged with felony unlawful possession of drugs by inmates.
West was held on a $11,200 bond Monday, while Chisolm and Whitaker were held without bond.
* Ethan Alexander Hilburn, 19, of Taylorsville, was arrested at the intersection of Chulio Road and Hillandale Drive after Floyd County police found three THC cartridges and two Alprazolam pills in his possession. He also had a "water bong" in the vehiclel.
Hilburn is charged with felony posession of Schedule I and Schedule IV controlled substances, misdemeanor DUI and possession of a drug related object. He was held on a $7,000 bond Monday.
* James Jarrell Wright, 58, of Cave Spring, was arrested at a Melson Road residence on a felony meth possession warrant. He is additionally charged with misdemeanor driving without a license and operation of an unregistered vehicle. Wright was held on a $7,000 bond Monday.
3 hurt in wreck on Maple Avenue
Three people were injured in a wreck at the four-way stop at the intersection of Maple Avenue and East 19th Street around 7 p.m. Friday.
According to Rome Police Department traffic reports:
A 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe was stopped at a four way stop and attempting to make a left turn onto Maple Street when a 2006 Honda CR-V "appeared out of nowhere," travelling at a high speed. It struck the Tahoe on the left side and went airborne, hitting a 2014 Ram truck that was also stopped at the sign.
The Tahoe driver is cited for failure to yield and charges are pending for the CR-V driver. The drivers of the Tahoe and CR-V were taken to Floyd Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ram also reported an injury, but refused EMS.
Catalytic converter stolen at apartment complex
A catalytic converter was reported stolen off of a 2007 Honda CR-V Saturday at the Grove 600 Apartments.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The owner of the vehicle was getting ready to leave for a trip Saturday morning when his car wouldn't start and he found the converter had been stolen. The last time he had driven the vehicle was last Wednesday around 5 p.m. There are no cameras present at the apartment complex.
Catalytic converters are often targeted for the precious metals they contain, such as palladium, rhodium and platinum, which are used to filter and clean up auto emissions. The auto parts can be worth hundreds of dollars when sold to scrap dealers and recyclers, and each one costs up to $1,500 to replace.
Anyone with information regarding catalytic converter thefts within the city limits, call 706-238-5111, send in videos, or leave anonymous tips on RomeFloyd.com.