A Rome man is charged with felony stalking and first degree burglary after he entered a woman’s home and stood over her while she slept, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Crafton Lee Martin, 50, also touched the woman inappropriately and kissed her neck while she slept. He was arrested at his Shoreline Drive residence on Friday.
He is additionally charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and criminal trespass. He was held without bond Monday.
Rome man charged with aggravated assault
A Rome man was arrested at his Flora Avenue residence after he reportedly attempted to attack a person with his cane.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Loy McCloud, 58, also attempted to strangle the person. During the arrest, McCloud physically resisted Floyd County police officers.
He is charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement. McCloud was being held for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Monday.
2 arrested on drug charges over the weekend
Two men were arrested in Rome and Floyd County over the weekend on drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rick Joseph Carver, 50, had suspected Alprazolam in his possession when he was arrested at Krannert Drive and Ga. 20. He is charged with felony Schedule IV controlled substance possession and misdemeanor drugs not in original container. He was released on bond over the weekend.
Christopher Allen West, 44, of Adairsville, had 65 grams of meth in his possession when he was arrested at the Citgo gas station on New Calhoun Highway. He is charged with felony meth possession, intent to distribute, drug trafficking and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license. He was held on bond Monday.