A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault and robbery after he was arrested on warrants related to incidents that took place outside his home on Jan. 22, reports stated.
According to police and jail reports:
Dalton Lee Godfrey, 29, assaulted a man outside his home on Fire Tower Road by hitting him repeatedly. Godfrey robbed the man of his cellphone, Air Pods and $80.
He was held without bond Friday morning.
Woman charged with first-degree burglary, reportedly stole $3,000 worth of property
A Rome woman was released on bond Friday after she was arrested on a felony first-degree burglary warrant for incidents in October 2018 and December 2020, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Elizabeth Pearl Headrick, 34, entered a residence on Hatfield Road multiple times between Oct. 2, 2018 and Dec. 28, 2020, where she stole property worth over $3,000.
Silver Creek men jailed on drug charges
Two men from Silver Creek are charged with felony meth possession and intent to distribute after Floyd County police arrested them at their residence on Donahoo Road, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Bryan Ingram, 37, and Franklin Eugene Kelly, 55, kept methamphetamine in a workshop behind their home, as well as a set of digital scales. There was also less than an ounce of marijuana.
While searching the residence, officers found a four-wheeler and generator, which Ingram knew was stolen.
Kelly, who is a convicted felon, had a firearm in the camper he stayed in on the property. During the arrest, Kelly resisted the officers and attempted to flee the scene.
Ingram is charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and felony probation violation, as well as theft by receiving stolen property.
Kelly is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement.
Both men are also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Ingram was held without bond Friday, while Kelly had a $7,900 bond.
Report: Teen found with THC dab pen at Pepperell High School
A Rome teen was arrested at Pepperell High School Thursday afternoon on possession of a Schedule I substance, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Ivan Garcia-Gomez, 17, had a dab pen filled with THC oil in his possession.
He remained in jail with a $1,300 bond Friday.
Report: Stop sign violation leads to marijuana-related charges
A Haralson County man is charged with Schedule I controlled substance and marijuana possession after Floyd County Police pulled him over on a stop sign violation, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Hayden Lee Cannon, 21, was stopped at the intersection of Georgia 100 and 53 for running a stop sign. Officers then found THC oil and marijuana in the car.
Cannon was held with a $3,500 bond Friday.
Olivia Morley, staff writer