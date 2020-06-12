A Polk County man who was stopped on Sheridan Drive in Rome Thursday night faces multiple felony charges after he broke and ran from police officers, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Darnell Coleman, 29, of Rockmart was driving a Lexus in Rome around 8 p.m. Thursday night when he was stopped by police. Coleman got out of the vehicle and ran. When he was finally apprehended he reportedly fought with officers before he was finally subdued.
After he was handcuffed, police recovered a .40 caliber Glock handgun on Coleman.
Coleman is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, possession of a knife or firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces misdemeanors for battery, driving on a suspended or revoked license and obstruction of officers.
Rome woman charged with aggravated assault
A fight on Grover Street in Rome has led to a felony aggravated assault charge against a local woman.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Samon Rachelle Johnson, 25, was arrested Thursday on Wilson Avenue after the incident in the 200 block of Grover Street where she reportedly cut a 23-year-old woman with a knife.
Johnson is also charged with a misdemeanor probation violation.
Report: Rome man arrested following incident on Fire Tower Road
A Rome man faces a felony terroristic threats and acts charge after a scuffle with a woman on Fire Tower Road June 10, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Evan Gunn, 56, was arrested Thursday on a warrant alleging that he grabbed a woman, dragged her into a vehicle and struck her in the face before threatening to kill the woman.
Gunn is also charged with misdemeanor battery.
Social media videos leads to arrest of Tennessee woman
Floyd County deputies traveled to southeast Tennessee Thursday to take a woman into custody after she allegedly made threats against a local woman and her family, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Megan Ann Mallory, 28, of Dunlap, Tennessee, was brought to Rome from the Sequatchee County Jail in Tennessee where she had been arrested after a warrant was issued for her arrest in connection with video threats in April of this year.
Mallory allegedly held a knife in her hands during a video making threats against the life of a local person and their family. She is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts.
Silver Creek man charged with damaging vehicle, threats
Damages to a vehicle at a property on the Rockmart Highway have resulted in the arrest of a Silver Creek man on felony terroristic threats and acts charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dylan Scott Dennis, 19, is accused of going onto property in the 3100 block of the Rockmart Highway late Thursday night and breaking the tail light of a man's automobile.
Dennis then allegedly made a threat to slit the throat of the owner of the vehicle and burn his house down. The teenager is also charged with a misdemeanor for criminal trespassing.
Report: Rome man robbed during drug deal
A Rome man called for police assistance after supposedly being ripped off during a drug deal that went sour, reports stated.
According to Rome Police reports:
The victim met police at a location on Calhoun Avenue on Thursday afternoon and said that he had gone to a location on Stevens Street to buy some marijuana. The complainant said he was met by a woman and three males who surrounded him while the woman went through his pockets and took his cell phone and a large amount of cash.
At first the complainant said he had $500 in cash, then changed that to $1,000. Then he told police the four had divided the money up and each one left with $200. He ran to a nearby convenience store to call police.