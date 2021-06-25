Several baggies of prescription pills and meth were reportedly found by Rome-Floyd Metro Drug Task Force members during a drug bust at a Malone Drive residence Thursday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
While executing a search warrant at 44-year-old Nick Alan Adams' residence Thursday, task force members found over an ounce of meth in several separate baggies, seven Xanax pills, Tramadol pills, a bottle of Xylazine, Promethazine pills, Metolazone pills and other drugs.
Adams also had several plastic baggies, digital scales and glass smoking devices with meth residue.
He is charged with felony meth trafficking, meth possession, intent to distribute, five counts of possession of Schedule IV controlled substances and dangerous drugs and drug-related object possession.
Adams was held without bond Friday morning.
Two arrested at Old Bells Ferry Road residence on several drug charges
A Sandy Springs woman and a Rome man were held without bond Friday morning after Rome police officers reportedly found meth, Methadone, Oxycodone tablets, Alprazolam pills and less than an ounce of marijuana at the man's Old Bells Ferry Road residence, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brenda Kay Williams, 36, had meth, Oxycodone and Alprazolam packaged for resale, as well as smoking devices and digital scales.
Williams is charged with three felony counts of intent to distribute, possession of schedule III controlled substances, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, meth possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession and drug related objects possession.
Steven Paul Camp, 58, had meth, methadone and smoking devices at the residence as well. He is charged with felony meth possession, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug related objects.
Report: Rome woman charged with two counts of theft by taking
A Rome woman was arrested on two warrants involving incidents in Lindale where she stole items worth over $1,500, reports stated, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandy Michelle Pope, 30, stole multiple items from 3121 Rockmart Highway in Lindale on March 15 and April 7 to April 8.
During the March incident, Pope stole a hydraulic rod driver, bits for the driver, rolls of copper wire, hydraulic tamper, hydraulic tamper remote, miscellaneous tools and a cooler. Altogether, the items are worth over $7,000.
Around April 7 to April 8, she stole four blanket tubes for linesman mats, hot cutters and copper wire mechanical jumpers. Altogether, the items are worth over $8,500.
She was held without bond Friday morning.
Summerville man charged with felony entering automobile, theft by taking
A Summerville man was arrested outside Armuchee Auto Collision after he reportedly entered the building, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daniel Allen Kenize, 28, is charged with felony entering automobile to commit theft, felony attempted theft by taking, misdemeanor criminal trespass and loitering.
He was held without bond Friday morning.
Man charged with schedule I controlled substance possession
A Rome man was arrested at the intersection of Turner McCall Boulevard and West First Street around 1 a.m. Friday on DUI and Schedule I controlled substance possession charges, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jerry Lee Warren III, 34, had an amount of undisclosed illegal drugs in his possession while driving. He was held on a $7,900 bond Friday.
Rome man charged with meth possession
A Rome man was arrested at the intersection of GA 140 and Old Dalton Road Thursday night after he reportedly consented to a pat down and Floyd County police officer found a quantity of methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Scott Beason, 38, is charged with meth possession and misdemeanor probation violation. He was held on a $5,700 bond Friday.