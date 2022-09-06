Report: Police track down man victim saw stealing from her car Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Sep 6, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A West Rome man is accused of entering a woman's car and taking $50 in an incident on Alabama Highway on Thursday afternoon, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Steven Ashley Storey, 34, was charged with felony robbery and entering a vehicle after he entered the victim's car, stole $50 and ran away.The victim followed, but Storey pushed her down and intimidated her. Storey is also charged with felony possession of meth and battery.He was arrested the next day and was being held Tuesday without bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Cartersville Police deputy chief on leave following arrest in Florida on solicitation charges. Infant killed in tragic accident with tractor 'In my own words': Rome Board of Education member Pascha Burge speaks out Kemp declares flooding emergency in Floyd, Chattooga counties; Summerville issues 'boil water' order Four charged with cruelty to children, police seeking two others Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back