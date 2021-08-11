A Cartersville woman may not have known the debit card she was carrying belonged to a local law enforcement officer, but police who stopped her for a broken tail light did.
According to Cartersville Police Department reports:
Danielle Taylor Strickland, 28, was pulled over near the Bartow County Courthouse on Tuesday because her third brake light was out. In running a check, the officer found she was on felony probation for methamphetamine possession.
"Mrs. Strickland was asked if anything was in the vehicle and advised there was not and officers could search her vehicle," the report stated.
No drugs were found, but inside a backpack was a bank debit card bearing a name the officer recognized. The arresting officer called the other one, who said her card had been lost. Shortly after canceling the card, she got an alert that someone tried to use it for a $350.96 purchase on Walmart.com.
Strickland was arrested and charged with felony theft of a financial transaction card.