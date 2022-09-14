A North Rome man was charged with aggravated assault after holding a knife to a woman's face and refusing to let her leave a Warren Road residence on Aug. 29, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Derick Wayne Mobbs, 38, is charged with felony aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a knife as well as misdemeanor battery.
He was arrested Tuesday during an incident on Webster Street when police were investigating a possible burglary. Reports state that Mobbs fled police, and gave a false name when questioned. He is charged with misdemeanor giving false name, obstruction and criminal trespass in that incident.
Mobbs was being held without bail Wednesday.
A Coosa man was charged with aggravated assault after a Sunday afternoon incident on Julia Drive, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Todd McCurry, 52, is accused of kicking in the front door with a gun in his hand and yelling, "I will kill you... and anyone else in here." He was being held without bond Wednesday.
A West Rome man was charged with felony burglary and theft by taking after an incident in the evening of July 26 at the West Rome Trading Co. on Shorter Avenue, reports stated.
Floyd County Jail reports state:
Marty Lee Evans, 41, is charged with felony burglary and theft by taking as well as misdemeanor criminal trespass. Evans entered through a locked back door of the business, damaging the door, and stole a bowl containing scrap gold jewelry. Evans was being held without bail as of Wednesday.
