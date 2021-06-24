A Rome man and woman face felony charges after the male allegedly took more than $1,600 in merchandise, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tony Lemont Monroe Sr., 48 and Tammy Larose Monroe, 47, were arrested at their home on West 10th Street around noon Wednesday. They are both charged with felony theft by shoplifting.
Tammy Monroe waited outside the business with the passenger door of the vehicle open waiting on Tony Monroe to return. After concealing the undisclosed merchandise in the waistband of his pants, he hopped into the vehicle and they sped off, but were arrested about 15 minutes later.
Tammy Monroe also faces a felony probation violation.