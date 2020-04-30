A Rome man faces multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman during an altercation on Butler Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kristofer Matthew Meeler, 29, was in jail without bond Thursday after he pointed multiple firearms at a woman and threatened to kill her during an incident that happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Meeler is charged with the felonies aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and terroristic threats and acts.
Police: Man fired pistol in cul-de-sac on Jewell Drive
A Rome man who was reportedly seen firing a handgun at the end of a cul-de-sac on Jewell Drive was in jail without bond Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eric Jermaine Montgomery Jr., 21, was arrested at a location on Honeysuckle Ridge Road Wednesday afternoon. A witness observed Montgomery firing the weapon indiscriminately at the end of the cul-de-sac.
When police confronted Montgomery as short time later, they found a handgun under the front passenger seat of his vehicle and a bag of marijuana in his jacket pocket.
Montgomery is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a felony probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Hit and run wreck leads to drug arrest
A Rome woman is facing drug charges after a police investigation into a hit and run wreck on Lombardy Way.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
April Lynn Allen, 38, was stopped on Dean Street in East Rome, a short distance from the scene of the wreck. Police found her with both Xanax and marijuana.
Allen is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. She was released from jail Thursday on bond.