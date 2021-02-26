A Rome man is charged with felony theft by taking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he reportedly took a firearm from the owner's bedroom back in May 2020, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Todd Jermaine Breaux, 37, denied having the firearm, but a relative eventually told the original owner what happened.
He was arrested at the Appling Integrated Treatment Facility, a treatment center in Appling County dedicated to reducing recidivism rates and treat substance abuse. He was held on a $3,500 bond Friday morning.
Traffic stop leads to criminal damage to property arrest
After being pulled over for a hands free law violation, a 23-year-old man was arrested on a second degree criminal damage to property warrant.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyreke Tyshun Cameron entered a home on Perkins Street without the resident's permission and proceeded to take her phone and break it. The iPhone 11 was valued at $1,000.
Cameron was also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and driving without a license. He was released on bond Friday morning.
Report: Silver Creek man took $35,000 worth of lottery tickets
A Silver Creek man is accused of stealing 128 packs of lottery tickets, worth $35,000, from the Maple Mini Shop on Feb. 24, reports stated, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Francis Looney Jr., 36, was arrested at his residence on Woodruff Street and charged with felony theft by taking. She was held on a $5,700 bond Friday.
Dalton man accused of driving stolen car, reportedly led police on pursuit
A Dalton man is charged with theft by receiving stolen property and multiple traffic violations after he led police on a chase early Friday morning, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Allen Beck, 44, was in possession of a stolen car when he committed several misdemeanor traffic violations.
He is charged with stop violation, failure to obey traffic control devices, driving while license suspended, driving on the wrong side of the road, fleeing from police, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and willful obstruction of officers.
He was arrested on Woods Road and held on a $10,100 bond Friday.
Pair charged with drug possession, arrested at motel on Shorter
A man and woman are both charged with possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and Schedule IV controlled substances after Floyd County police arrested them at a motel on Shorter Avenue, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Barton Lloyd Robinson, 50, and Caitlin Elizabeth Robinson, 30, were in possession of Xanax pills and other drugs when they were arrested on Thursday.
They also had a glass smoking pipe with built up meth residue, which the woman tried to step on the pipe and break it. She is also charged with felony tampering with evidence.
Both are charged with misdemeanor drug related object possession.
The man was released on bond, while the woman was held without bond.
Man charged with Schedule I substance possession
A man was arrested on a warrant from June 2020, where a K-9 indicated he had ecstasy in his car, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Henry Dejuan Ferrell, 39, was initially pulled over for a window tint violation. He was arrested at the intersection of East 20th Street and Flannery Street Thursday.
He remained in jail with no bond Friday.
Report: Woman pulled over for tag light violation, charged with meth possession
A 21-year-old woman is charged with meth possession after a traffic stop led to a vehicle search, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rome police conducted the search at the intersection of East Second Avenue and Glenn Milner Boulevard after the officer smelled marijuana in Kristi Lace Eickleberry's car. They eventually found a glass smoking device with heavy meth residue.
She is also charged with drug related object possession. She was held on a $5,700 bond Friday afternoon.
Two charged with meth possession
A Plainville man and Rome woman are both charged with possession of meth and drug related objects after they were arrested at the intersection of Second Street and Avenue B, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Thomas Jones, 38, and Kristy Marie Miller, 41, had a glass pipe with meth residue in the vehicle, along with syringes.
Miller was held on a $5,700 bond Friday, while Jones was held without bond.
Rome man reportedly attempted to run from officers during drug arrest
A Rome man is charged with felony meth possession and two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of officers after he was arrested at the Fairbridge Inn Express on Martha Berry Boulevard around 2 a.m. Fridayu, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Dallas Smith Jr., 37, had a bag of meth in his possession when police searched him. He resisted arrest by attempting to flee on foot.
He was held without bond Friday.