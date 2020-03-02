An Ellijay man is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor reckless misconduct after firing a gun in a parked car, shooting a person in the back of the neck.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bobby Joel Hosey, 64, was in a vehicle in the Kroger parking lot on Turner McCall Boulevard at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 13 when he discharged a gun. The bullet struck the victim in the back of the neck.
Hosey not only caused the victim bodily harm, he endangered “other innocent bystanders” during a busy time of the day, the warrant states.
He remained in jail Monday night with no bond.
Rome man charged with false imprisonment
A Rome man is charged with felony false imprisonment and aggravated assault stemming from an incident in the Armuchee area.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jay Wilson Baird, 33, choked a woman during an altercation at his Wallenda Drive home between Sunday morning and early Monday morning. He also restrained the woman inside the residence and took her cellphone to prevent her from calling for help.
In addition to the two felonies, Baird is also charged with misdemeanor preventing a person from making an emergency call and theft by taking.
He was being held Monday night without bond.
Woman jailed on vehicle theft charge
A woman charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle was in jail Monday night with a bond set at $3,500.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Elizabeth Ruth Massengale, 38, is accused of taking a man’s vehicle from a location on Shorter Avenue Sunday without permission. She was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.
Olivia Morley, staff writer