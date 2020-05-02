A Euharlee man remained in jail Saturday afternoon on a $3,500 conditional bond, after law enforcement officials say they found him naked outside a Rome motel.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Reno Mark Vick, 47, intentionally broke a window at the Sunrise Inn and Suites, 1610 Martha Berry Blvd., just after 5 a.m. Saturday causing $1,000 in damage. Police then found him naked in a public place near the area of the broken window.
Vick is charged with felony second-degree criminal damage to property, as well as a misdemeanor count of public indecency.
Woman charged with entering vehicle
A Rome woman remained in jail without bond Saturday on a probation violation after she allegedly got in the driver side of a car that did not belong to her.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Isabella Constance Johnson, 30, was in the area of 1609 Martha Berry Blvd. Friday morning and got into the car. While sitting in the vehicle, she told a Rome police officer that she wanted to drive it.
Johnson is charged with felony entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft, as well as a probation violation.