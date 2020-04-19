Rome police are looking for two men who reportedly assaulted a man and a clerk at a South Rome convenience store.
According to the police report:
The two men came into the Big H Food Store, 29 E. Main St. SW, around 8 p.m. Sunday attempting to use an EBT card to purchase items. When the woman working there told them she was not able to accept EBT cards at that time the two Hispanic men began arguing with her.
The two men left and got in a green Ford flatbed pickup truck and began driving away when they flipped off a man standing outside the store. They then stopped, got out of the truck and one of them punched the man in the face a few times. The other man then pushed the clerk to the ground before leaving in the truck.
Officers got the license plate number from the clerk and attempted to locate the truck but have been unsuccessful. Neither victim knew the two men.
Restaurant owner’s truck, equipment stolen
The owner of a Rome restaurant had his restaurant-branded truck stolen from a residence in Silver Creek, according to Floyd County Police reports.
According to the report:
Michael Wendt, who owns Troy’s Bar-B-Que on North Broad Street, reported his white 2008 Ford R-250 Super Duty pickup truck was stolen sometime last Wednesday night.
The truck had Troy’s Bar-B-Que on the front and the license plate TROYSBQ. Inside of the truck were a black toolbox, a chainsaw, a 5,500-watt generator and other tools valued at around $600, as well as a 9mm handgun.
Jeremy Stewart, staff writer
Rome man charged with armed robbery
A Rome man is charged with armed robbery and making terroristic threats after police say he threatened someone and demanded they give him their money at the intersection of East Third Avenue and East Third Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Henry Gable, 30, was being held without bond Monday. Gable approached the person Friday and said "Give me all your (obscenity) money. I got a 9mm." As he said this, he had his hands in his pocket to make it look like he had a firearm pointed at the person.
Two men charged with marijuana and cocaine possession
Two men were arrested at Sunrise Inn and Suites on Martha Berry Boulevard for drug possession and felony tampering with evidence charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demonte Christopher Dawson, 25, of Rockmart, attempted to flush marijuana down the toilet at the hotel. He then gave a false name to Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputies because he already had two outstanding warrants.
Kelvin Gerard Jackson, 30, also gave a false name and birth date to the law enforcement officers.
FCSO deputies also found several digital scales in the men's possessions and one tested positive for cocaine.
Jackson is charged with felony cocaine possession and Dawson is charged with felony evidence tampering.
Both men are charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects and giving a false name to law enforcement officers. Dawson is also charged with failure to appear and contempt of court.
Both remained in jail with no bond Monday.
Report: Man threatened to get his gun and "shoot everyone" at Walmart
A 59 year-old Rome man is charged with felony terroristic threats after police say he threatened to go home, get his gun and shoot everyone.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eddie Wayne Mathis, 59, told someone this April 14 while at the Walmart Supercenter on Cartersville Highway. He was arrested Friday and remained in jail Monday without bond.
Report: Rome woman found with THC edible in vehicle
After being pulled over for speeding, a Rome woman was found with a gun and a THC edible in her car, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amber Rose Douglas, 24, was stopped for speeding at 27 N. Lindsey Road off Martha Berry Highway. After finding the edible and firearm, Douglas was arrested on felony charges of possession of a Schedule I substance and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
She was released from jail on bond.
Report: Rome man stole $6,900 worth of vehicles
A Rome man is charged in connection with the taking of four vehicles from another man's property.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Omar Rashad Thompson, 32, stole four vehicles from another person's property and sold them to a business. The vehicles had a combined value of $6,900.
Thompson was arrested Friday and later released from jail on bond.
Report: Two men threatened to kill people during robbery
During a robbery inside a Kingston home, two Rome men struck the victims and threatened to kill them, reports stated.
Floyd County Jail reports also stated:
Jason Earl Edwards, 33, stole a necklace from one of the people at the house in Kingston and left marks where he hit them. Christopher Aaron Godfrey, 36, also struck the victims and said he was going to get his gun and come back to shoot them. Edwards made a similar statement as well.
Both men are charged with felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor battery. Edwards is also charged with felony robbery by sudden snatching.
Both men remained in jail Monday with no bond.
Report: Rome man shoots person in the leg
A Rome man is charged with shooting one person in the leg and pointing a gun at another person, according to reports.
Floyd County Jail reports also stated:
Craig Richard Johnson Jr. was being held without bond Monday night.
Johnson was arrested at his home on Leafmore Road, where the Saturday night assault occurred. He is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor reckless conduct.