A 28-year-old man was held without bond Wednesday morning after he was arrested on second degree burglary, theft by taking and second degree criminal damage felony charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyler Jon Bailey entered an Ameri Camp Wrangler RV outside of a home on Callier Springs Road on Feb. 13. While inside the RV, he took a 32" television, a 55" television, a dehumidifier and a Mossberg shotgun.
During the burglary, Bailey caused $500 worth of damage to the RV.
Report: Man pulled over for headlight violation, arrested on multiple drug charges
A Cave Spring man was arrested on several drug possession charges and intent to distribute after Floyd County police pulled him over for a headlight violation on Lyons Bridge Road, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chance Henre Tumlin, 21, had less than an ounce of marijuana packaged for resale, as well as several Alprazolam pills. He also had two firearms, one of which was stolen.
He is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV substance, theft by receiving stolen property, intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, misdemeanor marijuana possession, drugs not in original container and headlight violation.
He was held on a $16,700 bond Wednesday morning.
Silver Creek man charged with meth possession
A Silver Creek man was arrested at the intersection of Worsham Street and Maple Avenue Tuesday after Floyd County Sheriff's deputies found suspected meth and a glass smoking device in his possession, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Brian Hicks, 39, is charged with felony meth possession and drug related objects possession. He is also charged with a probation violation.
He was held without bond Wednesday morning.