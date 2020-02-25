A Jonesboro man is charged with attempting to cash a fake check for $3,800 at a local bank on Feb. 24, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Deangelo Terrell Erwin, 33, is charged with felony deposit account fraud. He was arrested at 3040 Martha Berry Highway on Monday and was being held on $5,700 bond Tuesday night.
Police: Woman hid man with felony warrants
A woman faces a felony obstruction charge after sheriff’s deputies say she was hiding a man in the attic of her residence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brieanna Nicole Hunter, 20, was found hiding in the attic of her home at 331 Alfred Ave. on Monday with Cody Ball. Deputies were looking for Ball, 35, on felony failure to appear warrants.
Law enforcement officers had warned Hunter she would be charged if she was hiding him. Hunter was released from jail on bond Tuesday. Ball was being held on $12,000 bond.