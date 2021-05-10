A Rome man turned himself in at the jail Sunday on charges that he attacked a woman on two separate occasions and intentionally wrecked her vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Charles Davon Goode, 36, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault as well as second-degree criminal damage to property. He is also charged with misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act.
Goode reportedly attempted to stab and strangle a woman in March and later in April struck the woman with a gun and threatened to kill her. In another incident he intentionally drove her vehicle into another vehicle and structures.
He remained in jail on Monday on $22,400 bond.