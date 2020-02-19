A Lindale man was in jail without bond Wednesday night on a felony charge of aggravated assault. Reports stated he attacked a man with a blunt object and kicked him in the face.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Russell Hendrix, 56, yelled "I'm going to kill you" as he repeatedly hit another man in the head and neck on Feb. 10. The officer observed cuts on the other man's neck and stated that his face was covered in blood. The attacked man also had trouble using his mouth due to the injuries.