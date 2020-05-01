A Kennesaw man was arrested in Floyd County Thursday night on felony attempted aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Matthew McGuire, 43, of Kennesaw, contacted someone he believed was under the age of 16 about graphic sexual acts sending nude pictures while also sending nude pictures of himself. He then drove to Floyd County, where he planned to meet up with the person and performing sexual acts.
McGuire is charged with felony electronic enticement and obscene Internet contact with a child. He remained in jail Friday morning with no bond.
Report: Man stole over $900 worth of
electronics from Walmart
An Alabama man stole $995 worth of sound bars, TV projectors and a battery charger from the Walmart on Cartersville Highway, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Vance Lamar Whitaker Jr., 28, of Boaz, Alabama, was arrested Thursday night on a felony arrest warrant for a theft he committed in June 2019.
Whitaker remained in jail Friday morning on a $3,500 conditional bond.
Pair face marijuana, weapon charges
A Rome man and woman were found with over one ounce of marijuana and a stolen pistol after being stopped for a traffic violation, according to jail reports.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Coreece Nashae Chatman, 17, and Cortavious Dytre Benham, 18, were arrested at the intersection of Broadus Road and Ga. 53 Thursday night.
Both were charged with felony marijuana possession, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
Chatman was released on bond, while Benham remained in jail Friday morning with no bond.
Report: Decatur man struck vehicle multiple times with his car
A Decatur man was arrested Thursday night and charged with felony aggravated assault following a hit and run on Shorter Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dyani Amir Gregory, 34, struck the driver side of a vehicle multiple times with his car at the intersection of Shorter and Coosawattee Avenue on Wednesday and fled the scene. When officers served an arrest warrant Thursday they found him with marijuana and synthetic marijuana.
Gregory is charged with felony hit and run as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana possession and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. He remained in jail with no bond Friday morning.
Report: Man threatened to shoot another in the head
An Adairsville man was arrested Thursday night and charged with felony terroristic threats and acts.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Larry Dale Tolbert, 35, of Adairsville, threatened to shoot a person in the head. He remained in jail Friday with no bond.
Report: Expired license reveals wanted man
A Rome man was being held without bond Friday after officers discovered he was wanted by law enforcement in another state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jarrett Adam Andrews, 32, was arrested at Big Mattress Outlet on Shorter Avenue after Floyd County Police found less than an ounce of marijuana in his car and an expired license from 2016. Officers then found out that Andrews had an arrest warrant from another state.
Andrews is charged with felony fugitive from justice as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and driving without a license.
