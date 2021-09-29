An inmate at the Floyd County Jail is charged with two felony counts of obstruction of law enforcement and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Chance Sharif McClain, 25, fought law enforcement officers Monday night around 9:30 p.m.

He was held without bond Wednesday morning.

Report: Woman charged with hit and run after incident on Billy Pyle Road

A 26-year-old woman was held without bond Wednesday morning after she reportedly hit another car on Billy Pyle Road and drove off on Sept. 13.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Ashton Leighann Spears was also improperly backing onto the road during the incident. She is also a habitual violator and drove with a suspended license.

Spears is charged with felony driving while declared a habitual violator, misdemeanor hit and run, improper backing and driving while license suspended.

Peyton Elliott, Staff Writer

Recommended for you