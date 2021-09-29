An inmate at the Floyd County Jail is charged with two felony counts of obstruction of law enforcement and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chance Sharif McClain, 25, fought law enforcement officers Monday night around 9:30 p.m. He was held without bond Wednesday morning.
Report: Woman charged with hit and run after incident on Billy Pyle Road
A 26-year-old woman was held without bond Wednesday morning after she reportedly hit another car on Billy Pyle Road and drove off on Sept. 13, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashton Leighann Spears is charged with felony driving while declared a habitual violator, misdemeanor hit and run, improper backing and driving while license suspended.