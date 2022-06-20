A Rome father and son spent Father's Day weekend in the Floyd County Jail after they were arrested at the Fairbridge Inn Express on Martha Berry Boulevard on charges that they assaulted a man with a knife and stole $200 from him, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Franklin Reynolds Sr., 40, and Joshua Franklin Reynolds Jr., 20, left the man with a black eye and multiple cuts on both of his shoulders. Both are charged with felony aggravated assault and armed robbery. They were held without bond Monday.
Rome woman accused of threatening dogs, mother
A Rome woman was arrested at her Goodview Court residence Saturday evening after she reportedly threatened to kill dogs and hurt her mother in front of her newborn baby, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Crystalynn Kay Newton, 21, is charged with felony first degree cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts. She was held on a $7,900 bond Monday.
Rome man charged with cruelty to children
A Rome man is charged with felony first degree cruelty to children after he was arrested on a warrant involving an incident from June 10 with two other people.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Curtis Eugene Hamilton Jr., 37, conspired with James Jester III and Betty Ann McCain to go to a Superba Avenue residence and punch a woman in front of her daughter. Hamilton held the girl against her will while the other two hit her. They also took the woman's phone away to prevent her from calling 911.
Hamilton is additionally charged with misdemeanor conspiracy to commit a felony, false imprisonment and obstructing a person from making an emergency call. He was held without bond Monday.
7 arrested around Floyd County on drug charges
Seven people were arrested on drug charges around Rome and Floyd County over the weekend.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
After Rome police pulled over Brandon Lee Holden, 27, and Austin Matthew Campbell, 27, of Summerville, officers found meth in the vehicle at the intersection of North Fifth Avenue and Martha Berry Boulevard. The two are charged with felony meth possession while Holden is additionally charged with driving on a suspended license. Holden was released on bond over the weekend, while Campbell was held on a $5,700 bond Monday.
Denise Kathleen Gillom, 55, was arrested on North Broad Street after she went to Pop's Food Mart where she had been banned. During the arrest, Rome police found she had a glass pipe with meth in it. Gillom is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor drug related object possession and criminal trespass. She was held on a $7,000 bond Monday.
During a traffic stop for an expired vehicle registration on North Broad Street, Rome police found Amber Rose Douglas, 27, had an outstanding warrant out of Dade County, Florida. While searching her vehicle after smelling marijuana, the officer found multiple controlled substances: Alprazolom, Xanax, Clonazepam and Gabapentin. She also had cocaine in her vehicle. Douglas is charged with felony cocaine possession, fugitive from justice, Schedule IV controlled substance possession, Schedule II controlled substance possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession of dangerous drugs, drug related object possession, safety belt violation, suspended license, drugs not in original container and driving without insurance. She was held for an out of state sheriff's office Monday.
Heather Jane Pruitt, 28, was arrested at the intersection of Anderson Street and North Broad Street Saturday after Rome police found a plastic straw containing cocaine in her possession. Pruitt is charged with felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor drug related object possession. She was held on a $5,700 bond Monday.
Wanda Gail Ford, 57, was arrested on North Broad Street late Saturday after Rome police found meth, marijuana and a glass pipe in her possession. She is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession, drug related object possession and driving on a suspended license. She was held without bond Monday.
Brian Thomas Kleine, 45, is charged with felony meth possession after Rome police arrested him at his Clark Avenue apartment. He had suspected meth inside an earbud case. Kleine is also charged with a parole violation. He was held without bond Monday.