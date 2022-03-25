A Dahlonega man was brought to the Floyd County Jail Thursday on a warrant involving an incident from April 2021 where he threatened to kill a police officer, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lee Heath Williams, 34, was intoxicated when he drifted lanes on Woodberry Drive near Floyd Medical Center and struck another vehicle. When officers pulled him over, Williams fled on foot.
When Rome police officers caught up to him, he began to yell profanities and threatened to kill the officers. While being treated treated at Floyd Medical Center, the offender kicked the two officers and spat at medical staff during the incident.
Williams is charged with counts of felony law enforcement obstruction, five counts of willful interference with emergency medical staff by use of threats of violence, terroristic threats and acts, misdemeanor DUI, hit and run, 10 counts of reckless conduct, two counts of misdemeanor obstruction, driving while license suspended and disorderly conduct.
He was held on a $10,100 bond Friday.
Prison inmate accused of stealing $500 from municipal court
A Floyd County Prison inmate is charged with misdemeanor theft by taking on accusations that he stole $500 from the cash drawer in the Rome Municipal Court office, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shyheim Devon-Raheem Clark, 24, of Screven, was caught in camera during the incident on Jan. 11, 2021. He is also charged with felony items prohibited by inmates. He was held on a $7,900 bond Friday morning.
Cartersville man charged with terroristic threats
A Cartersville man was arrested at a Rush Chapel Road residence after he threatened another person, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Derek Albert Elam, 30, is charged with felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor simple assault. He was held without bond Friday on a probation violation.
Traffic stop on Turner McCall leads to drug related arrest
After Rome police pulled him over for a window tint violation at the Krystal's on Turner McCall, a Rome man was arrested on multiple drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tadj Rakiime Bradley, 32, had several packages of THC edibles, one pink amphetamine pill, marijuana in a glass mason jar, a digital scale and $547 in cash.
Bradley is charged with felony Schedule I controlled substance possession, intent to distribute, Schedule II controlled substance possession, misdemeanor drugs not in original container, marijuana possession and window tint. He was released on bond Friday.
Cedartown man arrested at Turner McCall gas station on meth possession charge
A Cedartown man was arrested at the Chevron at Turner McCall Boulevard after he engaged in indecent behavior, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lorenzo Junior Tolbert, 42, also had a glass pipe with suspected meth residue. He also refused to listen to officers during the arrest. Tolbert is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor public indecency and law enforcement officer obstruction. He was held on a $5,700 bond Friday.