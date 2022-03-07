A Cedartown man is charged with multiple violent offenses after he reportedly caused physical and mental harm to two children and a woman.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Larry Wayne Smith III, 31, pointed a gun at the woman and children on March 1 and threatened to kill them if they told law enforcement. This happened on multiple occasions and the kids were even locked in a room with a padlock where they couldn't get out.
Smith also struck the kids multiple times and left marks behind that the kids would cover with makeup before going to school. The woman had a black eye and a knot on her head from separate violent incidents where the children were present. He also took the children's phones away so they couldn't call 911 and locked the phones in a safe.
During a search at the house, police found meth and two glass smoking pipes with meth residue.
Smith is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, three counts of terroristic threats and acts, three counts of first degree cruelty to children, meth possession, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, misdemeanor simple battery, two counts of family violence battery, three counts of third degree cruelty to children and obstruction of 911 call.
He was held without bond Monday.
Rome man accused of shooting at two people
A Rome man is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault after he shot at two people at Callier Forest Apartments on Dodd Boulevard, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terance Tremayne King, 30, is also charged with felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and felony firearm possession by a convicted felon, as well as a probation violation.
He was held without bond Monday.
Report: Rome man struck baby
A Rome man is accused of slapping and punching a six-month-old baby, as well as hitting a woman in front of other children.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Harold Cruz, 20, left visible bruising on the woman and child. He was arrested at the Wells Fargo on Shorter Avenue Saturday.
Cruz is charged with felony first degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, three misdemeanor counts of third degree cruelty to children, and two misdemeanor battery charges.
He was released on bond over the weekend.
Two people arrested on marijuana, meth charges on Maple Road
Two people were arrested on Maple Road near Eleventh Street and Eighteenth Street after Rome police officers conducted a traffic stop and found baggies of marijuana, a firearm and a glass pipe with meth residue, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Wendy Michelle Caldwell, 42, was a passenger in a car driven by Charvish Darnell Dargin, 28, when it was stopped for a headlight violation. The vehicle was searched after the officer smelled marijuana. The officer eventually found a .22 caliber revolver.
The two are charged with felony meth possession, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, misdemeanor marijuana possession and drug related object possession. Dargin is additionally charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor driving without a license and headlight regulation.
Caldwell was released on bond over the weekend, while Dargin was held without bond Monday.
Report: Rome man stole $4,500 worth of lottery tickets
A Rome man is accused of stealing over $4,500 worth of lottery tickets from Calhoun Avenue convenience store between Dec. 5 and Dec. 10.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Danny Eugene Lee, 45, is charged with felony theft by stealing. He was held for the Polk County Sheriff's Office Monday morning.
Olivia Morley, staff writer
Rome man charged with possession Schedule IV controlled substance
A Rome man is charged with Schedule IV controlled substance possession and misdemeanor drugs not in original container.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Arthur Dennie Champion, 68, was pulled over on the intersection of Maple Road and East 20th Street after Rome police saw him failing to maintain lane. During the traffic stop, the accused gave consent to a search, and the officer seized multiple Tramadol pills in an altered pill bottle in the center console.
He is additionally charged with misdemeanor failure to maintain lane.
He was released on bond over the weekend.
Polk county teen charged with terroristic threats, stalking
An 18-year-old from Aragon is charged with felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor stalking after he was arrested at Pepperell High School.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashton Skyler Swearinger, 18, repeatedly followed a girl through Pepperell High School for multiple days trying to force her to speak to him. He also repeatedly called her phone upon being confronted and told to stop.
When staff got involved, he told them they would be "sorry" and that he would "deal with" them.
Swearinger was held on a $7,000 bond Monday.
Rome man arrested on Old Dalton Road on multiple drug charges
After being pulled over on a hands-free violation, a Rome man is charged with felony marijuana possession and intent to distribute.
According to Floyd County Jail report:
Thomas Lamonte Smith, 33, was arrested on Old Dalton Road near Glean Lake Road after Floyd County police found over an ounce of marijuana in his vehicle. A quantity of "dabs" was also located as well as a grinder with marijuana in it.
Smith is also charged with felony Schedule I possession, misdemeanor drug related objects possession, distracted driving hands-free law and felony probation violation.
He was held without bond Monday.
Rome man charged with meth possession
A Rome man is charged with meth possession. Floyd County police officers reportedly found an off-white crystal substance suspected to be meth.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Wayne Princeton Kelley, 30, was arrested on Maple Road in Lindale.
Kelley was held without bond Monday morning.