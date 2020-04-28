A Cedartown man accused of fleeing police and striking a patrol vehicle was released from jail Tuesday on a $5,700 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Lee Pierce, 31, fled a traffic stop near Nichols Road just before 8 p.m. Monday, and eventually struck a patrol vehicle. He was also found to be in possession of eight suspected Lorcet tablets.
Pierce is charged with felony fleeing and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license is suspended or revoked, and reckless driving.
Rome man charged with aggravated stalking
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Tuesday, charged with aggravated stalking.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tony Lamont Monroe Sr., 47, violated a no-contact bond by entering a home and poking a woman with a screwdriver when he was asked to leave.
Police: Rome woman had heroin at ER
A Rome woman remained in jail without bond on drug charges Tuesday following an incident at the Redmond Regional Medical Center emergency room.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brooklyn Nicole Babb, 22, was arrested just before 11 p.m. Monday when she was found to be in possession of heroin, a straw and a piece of aluminum foil with suspected drug residue on it. She was observed smoking heroin in the ER restroom.
Babb is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and reckless conduct. She is also charged with a felony probation violation.
Traffic stop leads to felony drug charge for Rome man
A traffic stop at Technology Parkway and Redmond Road led to a felony drug charge for a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Allen Rinker, 29, was found Monday night with two plastic baggies of suspected marijuana under his seat.
Rinker is charged with felony possession of marijuana. He was released from jail Tuesday on bond.