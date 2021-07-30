A Cartersville man was arrested on Alabama Highway early Friday after he drove a motor vehicle towards a person in an attempt to hurt the person, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cordero Dominic Shaw, 30, was in violation of a court order to stay away from the person during the incident. He also had marijuana in his possession at the time of the arrest.
Shaw is charged with felony aggravated assault, aggravated stalking and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
He was held for the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Friday.
Rome woman charged with vehicle theft
A Rome woman was arrested outside her residence on Spring Creek Street Thursday afternoon after she reportedly stole a woman’s car.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
The 2012 burgundy Nissan Rogue was reported missing around 3 p.m. The complainant said she had left the keys in the car at around 9 a.m. outside her house.
Around 4 p.m., she contacted Rome police saying she had surveillance footage of the theft outside her house. After officers arrived, a person came to the door and pointed out the car was up the road.
Rosalyn Virginia Peugh, 51, stood outside the car and the complainant identified her as the woman on the surveillance footage.
The woman’s wallet, which was left inside the car, was also found empty.
Peugh is charged with felony motor vehicle theft and was held without bond Friday.
Man reportedly had meth, Oxycodone pills in car
A Rome man was arrested on a warrant Thursday night involving an incident on July 15, where he fled from a vehicle during a traffic stop, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Doyle Eugene Tant, Sr., 44, was a passenger in the vehicle during the stop. The other passengers confirmed that he already had two warrants. He also had a container of suspected meth and a package of round pills, suspected to be Oxycodone.
He is charged with felony meth possession, Schedule II controlled substances, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement and drugs not in original container, as well as two probation violations.
Tant was held without bond Friday.
Rome police looking into 2 stolen truck reports
Rome police are looking into two motor vehicle theft reports from this past week.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
At Rome Auto on Excelsior Street, a man reported his truck missing, as well as a broken chain used to lock the car lot.
In a security video, a white man, with a thin build, blonde hair and glasses was seen walking around the property around midnight on July 27. He then goes to a 1986 Chevy pickup and lifts the hood of the vehicle.
Once he saw that there was no battery in the car, he went over to a Ford Explorer and took the battery out of that. He then placed the battery into the Chevy and drove off with it.
The man came back to the shop later that day to ask for floor mats. After he left, one of the employees recognized the truck.
He later came back after hours and was seen on footage checking the mail box, business doors and vehicle. He also made an obscene gesture towards the security camera.
Rome police advised the owner to call 911 if the man comes back to the property.
Over on West Ninth Street, a man reported his black 2001 Chevrolet pickup stolen in front of his friend’s property. He had left it there after it had broken down and had planned to take it to a car shop to get it fixed.
Since it couldn’t run, he believes someone had towed it.
Olivia Morley, staff writer