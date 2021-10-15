An Armuchee woman is charged with felony aggravated assault and aggravated battery after she was arrested at her residence on Turkey Mountain Road stemming from an Aug. 17 incident.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Evelyn Charlene Langley, 47, struck the woman across the face multiple times with both an open and closed fist. She also sat on her chest and choked the woman, leaving marks on her neck.
Langley also threw her into a wall, breaking her nose and causing a subconjunctival hemorrhage. She is also charged with misdemeanor battery and was held without bond Friday morning.
Cleveland woman arrested on multiple theft, forgery charges
In August and September, a Cleveland woman reportedly stole a car, firearms and a credit card from a man who had passed away.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tonya Adelle Meredith, 43, charged over $2,400 to the man's Capital One credit card after he passed away on Aug. 5. She also took multiple firearms and a 2006 Honda Ridgeline from the man's property.
She also took a notary stamp without the notary stamp owner's permission and signed the notary's name on a last will and testament.
Meredith is charged with two counts of identity fraud, first degree forgery, theft by taking, theft by taking motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was held without bond Friday morning.
Man charged with sale of heroin
A Rome man was arrested at his Ford Road residence Thursday night on sale of a Schedule I controlled substance charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Back in April, Brandon Dewayne Morrow, 37, sold heroin to a reliable source. He was held without bond Friday morning.
Lindale woman charged with aggravated stalking
A Lindale woman was arrested at the intersection of GA Loop 1 and Old Cedartown Road around midnight Thursday after she sent threatening texts to a person she was ordered to stay away from, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Victoria Camille Harvey, 25, also followed the person in her vehicle and put them in fear of being run off the road. She is charged with felony aggravated stalking.
She was held without bond Friday.