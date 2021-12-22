An Armuchee man was arrested at his Martha Berry Highway residence after he reportedly linked an 80-year-old man's Discover Card to a Cashapp and made $13,000 worth of transactions on it.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Robert Avery Anderson, 27, made these transactions between May 28 and Sept. 28.

He is charged with felony identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud and exploitation of the elderly.

Anderson was held on a $13,000 bond Wednesday.

Rome man charged with assaulting woman

After a Rome man was arrested at a Wendy's on Martha Berry Highway on a meth possession charge, Floyd County police found he had an outstanding arrest warrant for aggravated battery.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Christopher Robert Atkins, 31, struck a woman across the face at their 15th Street address and caused her right eye to swell shut and become unable to see.

He was held on a $10,100 bond Wednesday.

Warrant: Rome man choked woman

A Rome man was released on bond Wednesday afternoon after he was brought into the Floyd County Jail on an aggravated battery warrant.

According to the Floyd County Jail reports:

David Isaac Coles, 24, pushed a woman to the ground, got on top of her and choked her at their Deer Run Trail residence.

Alabama man facing meth charge after traffic stop

During a traffic stop at the intersection of Ga. 20 and Oreburg Road, Floyd County police found a syringe of meth in an Alabama man's car, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Darrel Louis Davis, 44, of Section, Alabama, was also driving on a suspended license. Police also found that he is wanted in two Alabama counties, Cherokee and Dekalb, on unspecified charges.

Davis is charged with felony meth possession, fugitive from justice, misdemeanor driving while license suspended and drug related object possession.

He was being held for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

Olivia Morley, staff writer

