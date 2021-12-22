Report: Armuchee man stole $13,000 from elderly person Dec 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Armuchee man was arrested at his Martha Berry Highway residence after he reportedly linked an 80-year-old man's Discover Card to a Cashapp and made $13,000 worth of transactions on it.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Robert Avery Anderson, 27, made these transactions between May 28 and Sept. 28.He is charged with felony identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud and exploitation of the elderly.Anderson was held on a $13,000 bond Wednesday.Rome man charged with assaulting womanAfter a Rome man was arrested at a Wendy's on Martha Berry Highway on a meth possession charge, Floyd County police found he had an outstanding arrest warrant for aggravated battery.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Christopher Robert Atkins, 31, struck a woman across the face at their 15th Street address and caused her right eye to swell shut and become unable to see.He was held on a $10,100 bond Wednesday.Warrant: Rome man choked womanA Rome man was released on bond Wednesday afternoon after he was brought into the Floyd County Jail on an aggravated battery warrant.According to the Floyd County Jail reports:David Isaac Coles, 24, pushed a woman to the ground, got on top of her and choked her at their Deer Run Trail residence.Alabama man facing meth charge after traffic stopDuring a traffic stop at the intersection of Ga. 20 and Oreburg Road, Floyd County police found a syringe of meth in an Alabama man's car, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Darrel Louis Davis, 44, of Section, Alabama, was also driving on a suspended license. Police also found that he is wanted in two Alabama counties, Cherokee and Dekalb, on unspecified charges.Davis is charged with felony meth possession, fugitive from justice, misdemeanor driving while license suspended and drug related object possession.He was being held for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.Olivia Morley, staff writer Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Report: Inmate had phone in cell 'What’ll ya have … What’ll ya have?': The Varsity to be located on Spider Webb Drive in North Rome Chase through Polk, Haralson ends in officer-involved shooting Multi-agency task force, dubbed Operation Safe Christmas, arrests 6 in child sex sting Several seriously injured in U.S 27 wreck near Old Cedartown Road Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back