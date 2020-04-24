An Alabama man is charged with felony aggravated child molestation and obscene internet contact with a child after police say he communicated with someone he believed to be a minor online and described sexual acts he wanted to do with the child, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Pascual Miguel Jose, 50, of Fort Payne, Alabama, thought he was talking to a child below the age of 16 when he asked for nude pictures. He traveled from Alabama to Floyd County to commit the acts he described to the individual.
Jose is also charged with felony sexual exploitation of children and use of computer service to to seduce, solicit or entice a child. He remained in jail Friday morning with no bond.
Bartow man charged with 15 counts of child pornography possession
A 34-year-old Cartersville man was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of possession of child pornography.
According to the Cartersville Police Department:
Joshua David Stapleton of Cartersville, was arrested after a multi-agency investigation including the GBI and Department of Homeland Security. They began investigation Stapleton after an online tip through Internet Crimes Against Children was received. Charges are still pending while the investigation continues, a release stated.
Rome fugitive jailed on drug charges
A Rome man was arrested on Davis Road in Cave Spring Thursday night on a felony fugitive charge, a pair of misdemeanor drug charges and giving a false name to police officer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jamie Leonard Cole, 45, had felony warrants in Floyd County and Cherokee County. Cole gave a false name to the officer upon arrest and had over 28 prescriptions in his car. The prescriptions all had a different name on the bottles.
Cole is charged with misdemeanor drugs not in original container and possession of dangerous drugs. He remained in jail Friday morning with no bond.
Report: Man choked woman and held her by the neck
A Rome man was arrested at his home on Addington Court Thursday night on an aggravated assault charge after police say he choked a woman at the residence, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John David Barnett, 50, held the woman by her neck during the assault. He remained in jail with no bond Friday morning.