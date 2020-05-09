An Alabama man remained in jail without bond Saturday, accused of traveling to Floyd County for sex with a child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daniel Keith Inman, 33, of Fort Payne, sent sexually explicit messages to someone he believed was a child. Inman described acts he wanted to do with the child and sent nude pictures of himself, as well as requesting some of the child.
Upon arriving in Floyd County, Inman was arrested by Floyd County Police and had a firearm in his possession.
Inman is charged with felony obscene internet contact with a child, sexual exploitation, attempted aggravated child molestation, furnishing obscene material to a minor and firearm possession during commission of a felony.
Report: Convicted felon stole a handgun from a home
After pushing in an air conditioning unit to break into a house, a North Carolina man stole a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol, according to police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Walden Peacock, 48, of Salem, showed the gun to his boss the next day and lied about where he got it. Peacock stole the gun from a residence on Perry Road on Aug. 3 of last year. Peacock is a convicted felon in both Georgia and North Carolina.
Peacock is charged with felony forced entry burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by taking. He remained in jail with no bond on Saturday.