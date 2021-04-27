An Alabama man faces a felony possession of methamphetamine charge alongside another misdemeanor charge on accusations that he struggled with medical personnel Monday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Floyd Count police reported they found a baggie of methamphetamine on James Ronald Haggard III. Haggard of Elmore, Alabama, remained in jail Tuesday with a bond set at $5,700.
Marietta woman charged with meth, disorderly conduct
A Marietta woman was arrested at a gas station at 1050 Cartersville Highway around 6 p.m. Monday on accusations that she was “acting in a manner that was causing a public concern for safety and for property being damaged,” Floyd County Jail records state.
According to reports:
Jamie Nicole Sparks, 31, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and disorderly conduct. She was being held without bond Tuesday.
Rome man faces felony charge after fight
Police say a Rome man struck another man who was attempting to drive away from a fight, causing that person to hit a parked vehicle, according to Floyd County Jail reports.
According to the reports:
John Raushawn Watkins, 26, was outside his Forsyth Street home when he struck the other person in the face as they attempted to leave the area. He is charged with misdemeanor simple battery and felony first degree criminal damage to property.
Watkins was released from jail Tuesday on a $1,300 bond.