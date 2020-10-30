An Adairsville man is charged with four counts of second degree burglary and criminal trespass and remained in jail Friday with no bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Erick Shane Satcher, 30, of Adairsville, trespassed on four different properties on Grove Avenue with the intent to commit a theft, where he also broke into a 2005 Dodge Ram Truck and a van.
During his arrest, Floyd County police officers found a bag of meth in his possession.
Satcher is charged with two counts of entering automobiles with intent to commit a theft or felony and possession of methamphetamine.
Police: Man drove stolen vehicle intoxicated, hit two other vehicles
A Rome man was arrested at the intersection of Georgia Loop One and Sanders Avenue after he reportedly drove a stolen vehicle while intoxicated and hit two other vehicles.
After he was involved in a wreck with two other vehicles, Mibzar Maquito Perez, 20, went out into the roadway and tried to fight other drivers and bystanders who pulled over to help with the wreck. After Floyd County police arrived on scene, Perez refused to cooperate, threatened to kill the officer and got back into the vehicle and drove away.
Perez is charged with felony theft by taking, misdemeanor terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, hit and run, DUI and driving without a license. He remained in jail without bond Friday morning.
Cedartown man charged with making threats, burglary and criminal trespass
A Cedartown man is charged with eight counts of felony terroristic threats and first degree burglary, accused of entering a room at the Creekside Inn, 1 Georgia Ave. in Cave Spring, and threatening the people inside.
Jason Rodney Cheatwood, 38, of Cedartown, told the people in the room they had 30 minutes to leave or he was going to kill them all, including the children.
Cheatwood also damaged the two doors leading inside, causing under $500 worth of damage. He is additionally charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass as well and remained in jail with no bond Friday.
Rome man charged with felony fleeing from officers
A 26-year-old man remained in jail without bond Friday, accused of ignoring visual and audible signals from Floyd Rome police to pull over.
Timothy Lamar Turner, 26, drove 20 miles over the posted speed limit in hazardous driving conditions and failed to stop at two stop signs. After he was pulled over, Rome police found out he only had an instructional permit and not a valid driver’s license.
Turner is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor driving in violation of license class, reckless driving and two stop sign violations.
Olivia Morley, staff writer