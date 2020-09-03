An Adairsville man remained in jail without bond Thursday morning, accused of pointing a gun at another person.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Neal Cook, 46, pulled out a gun and aimed it at a man on Georgia Loop 1 near Martha Berry Highway just after noon Wednesday.
Cook is charged with felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor
4 dead after two-car accident in Macon
MACON (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a wreck in Wilkinson County left at least four people dead.
According to Coroner Billy Matthews, the accident happened just after midnight Wednesday on the Fall Line Freeway at Mt. Pleasant Church Road. Two vehicles collided, a pickup truck and a small four-door car.
Three people were in each of the vehicles, WMAZ-TV reported. A total of four people died — three at the scene and a fourth at the hospital.
The deceased were identified as: 25-year-old Richard Talbot, from Milledgeville; 31-year-old Jontavious Ingram, from Tennille; 77-year-old Katte Peacock, from Sandersville and Dalton Merritt, from Milledgeville, no age available.
Matthews did not know the condition of the other two people that were hospitalized.
The state patrol has not released details on how the accident occurred. It remains under investigation.