Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen hopes to be able to make repairs to a damaged section of Black's Bluff Road within six weeks.
A very short section of the road just east of Mayo's Bar Lock and Dam was closed over the weekend. The partial collapse is being blamed on flooding or a likely culvert failure.
Skeen said crews are going to have to wait several days for the water to go down before they can inspect the culvert to determine the extent of the damage.
The road has an easily accessible detour in a less than half mile section of Old Black's Bluff Road. Heavy commercial trucks are not able to use that route and will be detoured via U.S. 27 South and the western bypass.
Skeen said that message boards are being placed at the intersection of U.S. 27 South on the east end and Ga. 100 on the west end to warn trucks of the need to avoid the area.
Culverts like the one that failed over the weekend are inspected frequently. Skeen said that particular culvert gets inspected at least once a year because the wetlands on either side of the road in that location are frequently home to beaver dams that block the flow of water draining to the Coosa River.
Repairs to the road could easily top $20,000 for materials and rock.
Skeen believes to culvert is a 10-foot or possibly 12-foot pipe, the size needed to handle the volume of water that regularly goes through it.