Perry Greene, the husband of 14th District U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday stating that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”
He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal.
Perry Greene, the husband of 14th District U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday stating that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”
He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal.
“The petitioner shows that he expects there will be certain pleadings, affidavits, and other documents filed in this case such that the record will contain sensitive personal and financial information, the public disclosure of which would negatively impact the parties’ privacy interests,” the motion to seal stated.
No date has yet been assigned to hear that motion.
When contacted Wednesday evening, Marjorie Greene released a statement:
“Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”
Perry Greene also released a statement.
“Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship,” he wrote.
JBailey@RN-T.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
You can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.