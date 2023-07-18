U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. R-Rome, is proving to be the most prolific campaign fundraiser by far among Georgia’s congressional delegation, although two others have more in the bank.

The conservative firebrand raised $1.7 million toward her bid for a third term in the House during the first half of this year, according to a report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

RN-T staff contributed to this report by Dave Williams, bureau chief of Capitol Beat News Service.

