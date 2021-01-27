Northwest Georgia’s U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got a mention during the White House press briefing Wednesday — when a reporter asked if President Joe Biden had a comment on her controversial social media footprint.
“We don’t,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. “And I am not going to speak further about her, I think, in this briefing room.”
Outlets including Forbes, the Washington Post and CNN are reporting this week on the Rome Republican’s online activity before she won the 14th District seat in November with 74.7% of the vote.
“In one post, from January 2019, Greene liked a comment that said ‘a bullet to the head would be quicker’ to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” a CNN KFile review of her posts noted. “In other posts, Greene liked comments about executing FBI agents who, in her eyes, were part of the ‘deep state’ working against (former President Donald) Trump.”
Greene, who rarely responds to media inquiries, called it “a hit piece” on her Twitter feed. She said teams of people have managed her pages and did not necessarily represent her views. She also said she is being targeted as a conservative Republican and Trump supporter.
“Prepare for the smears. Prepare for the attacks,” she wrote. “I will never back down to the enemy of the American people and neither should you.”
The freshman congresswoman’s committee assignments also drew raised eyebrows in some quarters. Her official House website requires an emailed inquiry to see a list, but Education Week reported Tuesday that ”Republican Who Endorsed School Shooting Conspiracies To Join House Education Panel.”
Greene had indicated in 2018 and 2019 Facebook posts that she did not believe the rash of reported school shootings were real, according to a Jan. 22 Washington Post report.
Asked for comment, her spokesman Nick Dyer sent the Education Week an email about her plans to, “reopen every school in America, expand school choice, protect homeschooling, champion religious freedom for student and teachers, and prevent men and boys from unfairly competing with women and girls in sports,” assistant editor Andrew Ujifusa reported.
Advocacy groups Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action renewed their calls for Greene’s resignation Tuesday in light of the report. A video she posted of her accosting David Hogg, a survivor of the school shooting at Parkland, Florida, also has resurfaced.
“Make no mistake, Rep. Greene’s deadly rhetoric renders her unfit to serve,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, in a release that additionally cited her tweet referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion as Republicans’ “1776 moment.”
Greene’s representation is slated to be a topic Friday on “Political Rewind,” which brings together a panel of experts across the political spectrum to discuss current issues in Georgia.
The show is hosted by Bill Nigut on GPB radio and Facebook Live every weekday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Nigut said Wednesday he hesitates to give the controversial Republican attention but her extremist views are drawing national attention.
“We’re going to have to dig in a little deeper on that,” he said.
On the same segment, Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein also mentioned the education committee assignment as a potential source of embarrassment.
“She said she’d be a nightmare for the Democrats but some Republicans are thinking ‘she’ll be a nightmare for us,’” he said.
Greene, however, is unfazed by the attention — returning fire on Twitter in a Trump-like fashion.
“It’s nice to get away from the House of Hypocrites and be with the People of Northwest Georgia!!,” she posted along with a photo during a “town hall” event she held Tuesday night at the Rome Civic Center.
Town halls were also scheduled for Wednesday in Dalton and Thursday in Dallas, although none were open to the public. Prospective attendees had to register in advance on her House website to receive a confirmation with the location.
“Attendance is limited to constituents only ... A valid government ID matching your registration is required for entry. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of attendees is limited and entry is not guaranteed,” the page stated.