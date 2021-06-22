Dog Days of Summer Party will take place on Sunday at Riverdog Outpost from 5-8 p.m. and guests will be supporting the Davies Shelter as well as raising awareness for community members experiencing homelessness.
The event will feature a surprise guest DJ, food truck, grill zone, frozen treats, a raffle, art auction, craft beer, and other fun activities.
Tickets are $50 per person and include a drink ticket, meal from the food truck, dessert, and more. Additional drinks, food and swag will be available for purchase at the event.
For a donation of $250, you can be recognized as a patron of the event which includes two tickets.
For more information and a link to purchase tickets online search the event’s page at “Dog Days of Summer” on Facebook.