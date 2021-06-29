Author and writing mentor Lauretta Hannon is hosting the Great Roman Write-In on July 17 at Rome’s Labyrinth.
The free event is open to all writers, aspiring writers and those simply hoping to enjoy some creative fun in the great outdoors.
Hannon is a writer and humorist who has published “Images of America: Powder Springs” in 2004 and “The Cracker Queen: A Memoir of a Jagged, Joyful Life” in 2009. She has also been a commentator on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered.”
The event will include evocative writing prompts, live readings by participants as well as focused time to work on stories.
The event runs from 9-11 a.m. No registration is necessary. Participants just need to be seated in the labyrinth by 8:45 a.m. They should bring paper and pen since no phones, tablets or laptops will be used during the exercise.
Participants will be seated on the terraces of the labyrinth or they can bring chairs if they prefer. The vent is open to those age 17 and up.
In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled. The Rome’s Labyrinth is located on Jackson Hill near the Rome Civic Center and the Last Stop Gift Shop.