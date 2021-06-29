“Ain’t Misbehavin’,” a tribute to Thomas “Fats” Waller, will be performed at The River Arts District Playhouse July 22 — Aug. 1.
The playhouse, located at 233 N. Fifth Ave., will be set up jazz club style with tables and chairs for everyone.
The musical is a tribute to the music of Thomas “Fats” Waller. It was a time when Manhattan nightclubs like the Cotton Club and the Savoy Ballroom were the playgrounds of high society and Lenox Avenue dives were filled with piano players banging out the new beat known as swing. Performers present an evening of rowdy and humorous songs that encapsulate the various moods of the era and reflect Waller’s view of life as a journey meant for pleasure and play.
Guests are encourage to come early and hang out at the RAD “jazz club.” The doors will open for each performance one hour prior to the curtain and a food truck will be available onsite.
For tickets and more information visit online at therad.biz.