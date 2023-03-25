The Ridgeland soccer teams honored their senior players this past Friday night, but visiting Bremen put a damper on the festivities by sweeping both matches.
The Ridgeland girls dropped a 10-0 decision, while the Ridgeland boys were beaten, 9-0.
The Panthers had four shots on goal and Luke Wilhelm came up with nine saves. Seniors Peyton Zimmerman, Pedro Morales and Ever Carvajal were named as standouts by head coach Matthew Newsome.
The Blue-and-White were both beaten at home last Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers fell by a 7-0 count against the seventh-ranked Lady Blue Devils, while the Tigers dropped a 6-1 decision to the fourth-ranked Bremen boys.
Jacob Garnica had the lone goal for the Tigers off an assist by Joseph Morrison. Jacob Leon made nine saves and Caden Bewley stopped four shots.
The Warriors and Lady Warriors also suffered a sweep at the hands of the Tigers and Lady Tigers from Bartow County. The LFO girls lost 2-1, while the LFO boys were beaten by a 5-4 count.
No further details were available as of press time.
The Ringgold boys will be the No. 3 seed from Region 6-AAA for the state playoffs and will open on the road against the No. 2 seed from Region 5.
On the girls’ side, LFO, Ridgeland and Ringgold all finished region play with a 2-4 record and all three are 1-1 against the other two, meaning a tiebreaker will determine who gets the No. 4 seed for the state tournament.
In region play this season, LFO defeated Ringgold, 3-2, but dropped a 2-1 decision to Ridgeland. The Lady Panthers were also beaten by Ringgold, 1-0. That tiebreaker was unknown as of press time.
The LaFayette, LFO and Ridgeland boys will miss the playoffs, as will the LaFayette girls.
