The Rome City Commission will not have its regular meeting Monday as no actions are scheduled to come before the board.
With the city delaying committee meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, few action items are coming up for a vote. City Manager Sammy Rich said that with no action items scheduled for this coming week, Mayor Bill Collins decided not to meet.
“As we’ve gotten into this, one of the early things that the mayor and the commission said is that they were taking this seriously. So we have canceled all committee meetings and those not necessary and are taking the approach of less is more right now,” Rich said.
The commission normally meets on the first and third Monday of the month. They have met through web-based conferencing apps for recent meetings and not in person.
Rich said if items do come up that require commission action a called meeting can be scheduled.